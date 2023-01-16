5 Children Dead, 9 Under Treatment After Drinking Contaminated Water In UP

Drinking water contamination in UP has led to the death of 5 children and 9 children are currently under treatment.

Consumption of contaminated water has led to the death of five children in the past two weeks, in Sarraiya locality in Mohammadi town of Uttar Pradesh's Kheri district. 9 children suffering from fever and infection are currently under treatment. A health department revealed this data after conducting a survey in the region. A team of health officials were appointed on Saturday to visit and inspect the area which includes about 472 dwellings. After the inspection they discovered that the primary cause of death was 'contaminated drinking water.'

How Did The Water Get Contaminated?

After carrying out a survey of the area, we found that the tap water pipeline was passing through a sewer and the water was possibly contaminated. We have asked the water board to take samples and ensure pure and hygienic water supply, reported a health official. Noor Mohammed, Umra's father, stated that his daughter became ill and began vomiting. He assumed she couldn't digest meals, but she died just a few hours later after receiving medication from a nearby clinic.

Statement By The Chief Medical Officer Of Kheri

According to reports, Santosh Gupta, the Chief Medical Officer of Kheri stated that the main cause of death was diarrhea with fever. Officials have identified the five families whose children died due to contamination in the past two weeks. Reports state that these families were treating their children at home and none of them has consulted a health expert.

Actions Taken

Health experts have ensured that the contaminated areas be properly fogged. Another suggestion has been made by the health officials that people who suspect an infection should directly consult with government health facilities and not go to quacks. So far, no cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue or malaria have been identified in the area, but the administration has sprayed anti-larvae spray in the area, he added.