Drinking Contaminated Water Can Also Be Fatal: Story Of Karnataka Residents

Three people have died and at least 60 people have fallen ill after drinking sewage contaminated water supplied from the Rampuru reservoir in Karnataka.

Water supplied from the Rampuru reservoir through a pipe to 35 wards in Karnataka is suspected to have been contaminated by sewerage. Three people have died after drinking this contaminated water. According to reports, over the past week, at least 60 persons, including several children, have fallen sick and been hospitalized after they consumed the water supplied by municipal authorities.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Bommai said to the media, "The state government has taken the case seriously. The KWSSB Chief Engineer has been ordered to conduct a thorough inquiry into the unfortunate incident and submit a report. The Deputy Commissioner of Raichur has been instructed to test the samples of drinking water in every ward of Raichur." A police investigation too would be conducted to ascertain whether there were any lapses on part of the officials. Action would be taken against those responsible if any lapses were found.

Contaminated water and poor sanitation are linked to transmission of numerous diseases. Absent, inadequate, or inappropriately managed water and sanitation services expose individuals to preventable health risks. This is particularly the case in health care facilities where both patients and staff are placed at additional risk of infection and disease when water, sanitation and hygiene services are lacking.

Health Problems Caused By Contaminated Or Dirty Drinking Water

Contaminated water can cause a lot of health problems and sometimes it could also be fatal:

Severe Diarrhoea

Schistosomiasis an acute and chronic disease caused by parasitic worms contracted through exposure to infested water.

Insects that live or breed in water carry and transmit diseases such as dengue fever. Household water can become breeding grounds for these insects.

Other diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid and polio can also be caused by toxic water consumption