Coffee comes with the potential of reducing the risk of developing a major cardiovascular issue which is known for affecting more than one billion people across the globe, says a recent study. A report from the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC) highlights the potential role of coffee consumption in reducing the risk of developing MetS (metabolic syndrome), that increases the risk of cardiovascular problems, including coronary heart disease and stroke. The report, titled 'Coffee and Metabolic Syndrome: A review of the latest research', summarises the research discussed at a satellite symposium hosted by ISIC at the 13th European