There will soon be a new and more efficient COVID-19 antibody test in the Indian market. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an antibody detection kit known as Dipcovan, which is expected to be available at Rs 75 per test in the market from June first week onwards. According to DRDO, one of its labs, the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) along with Vanguard Diagnostics Pvt Ltd has developed this antibody detection-based kit.

The COVID-19 antibody detection-based kit Dipcovan is the DIPAS-VDx Covid-19 IgG Antibody Microwell ELISA for sero-surveillance. The kit can detect both spike as well as nucleocapsid (S&N) proteins of SARS-CoV-2 virus with a high sensitivity of 97 per cent and specificity of 99 per cent. The DRDO has developed this kit in association with Vanguard Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, a development and manufacturing diagnostics company based out of New Delhi.

The kit has been developed indigenously by the scientists, who followed extensive validation on more than 1,000 patient samples at various Covid designated hospitals around Delhi. In fact, three batches of the product were validated during the last one year. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved this antibody detection kit in April this year.

In May 2021, the product received regulatory approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to manufacture for sales and distribution.

The kit will be useful for understanding the Covid-19 epidemiology and assessing an individual’s previous SARSaCoVa2 exposure. Dipcovan, which has a shelf life of 18 months, is intended for the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies in human serum or plasma, targeting SARS-CoV-2 related antigens. It offers a much faster turn-around-time. This is because it requires just 75 minutes to conduct the test without any cross reactivity with other diseases. It is expected to be available at about Rs 75 per test.

According to sources, the kit will be launched formally in the Indian market in June by industry partner Vanguard Diagnostics. According to DRDO, available stock at the time of launch will be 100 kits (approx 10,000 tests) with a production capacity of 500 kits/month after the launch.

