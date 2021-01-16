India may soon get a third COVID-19 vaccine if things go according to plan. Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced that it has received approval from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine in India. The Phase 3 study of Sputnik V will be conducted on 1500 subjects as part of the randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in India, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement. Earlier, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) reviewed the safety data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine and recommended the Phase 3 recruitment. In its report, the DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified, and the study met the primary endpoints of safety. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,527,683 while death toll reaches 1,51,918

Trials expected to start this month

G.V. Prasad, Co-chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, termed this as an mportant milestone in the progress of this pivotal clinical trial of the vaccine. "We expect to commence the Phase 3 clinical trial within this month and will continue to fast-track our efforts to bringing in a safe and efficacious vaccine for the Indian population," he said. In September 2020, Dr Reddy's partnered with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and for its distribution rights in India.

Vaccine based on human adenoviral vector platform

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia last August and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the established human adenoviral vector platform. The vaccine's efficacy is confirmed at 91.4 per cent based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials in Russia. Currently, the vaccine's clinical trials are underway in the UAE, Egypt, Venezuela and Belarus while it has been registered in Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Bolivia and Serbia for inoculation.

Thousands to be given the shot

Earlier, Indian scientists had looked at the data of this vaccine and agreed that there is a need for a Phase-3 trial. In this last stage trials, the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety. On September 16, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited had agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.

About this vaccine candidate

