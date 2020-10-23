The COVID-19 virus has so far claimed 1128325 lives across the world and there are now 41104946 confirmed cases globally. In India too the virus has had a major impact. There are now 7761312 confirmed cases in the country and as many as 117306 people have lost their lives to the disease till date. Since the beginning of the pandemic scientists have said that the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are more at risk of severe complications. Heart disease diabetes and hypertension are some of the conditions that ups the risk of dying of this disease considerably. Now