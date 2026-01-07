Doug LaMalfa Cause Of Death At 65: California Representative Dies During Emergency Surgery

Doug LaMalfa dies at 65. According to the reports, the Congressman was rushed to hospital when he started feeling uneasy at home. Read on to know the real cause of his death.

Doug LaMalfia Death News: Congressman Doug LaMalfa breathed his last on January 5, 2026, after suffering a sudden medical emergency at his residence. He was 65.

"Early this morning Congressman Doug LaMalfa returned home to the Lord. He leaves a lasting legacy of servant leadership kindness to the North State," LaMalfa's chief of staff, Mark Spannagel, said in a statement. "Congressman LaMalfa cared deeply for the people he served and worked tirelessly to hold the government to its word to fix our failing forests, build water storage, and leave people to be free to choose what is best for themselves."

Doug LaMalfia Cause of Death: How Did He Die?

Officials have not yet publicly released a specific clinical cause of death, such as a heart attack or stroke. However, as per the latest reports, he started developing uneasiness at his home, after which he was taken to a hospital.

According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, emergency services received a call from LaMalfa's home at approximately 6:50 PM on Monday, January 5. First responders transported him to Enloe Hospital, now known as Enloe Health, in Chico, California.

LaMalfa was immediately taken into emergency surgery due to the severity of his condition. Authorities confirmed that he died during the surgical procedure.

