The double mutant Covid variant -- called B1617 -- is said to be fuelling India's second wave of Covid-19 which is deadlier than the previous wave. The new variant contains mutations from two separate virus variants namely E484Q and L452R. The E484Q mutation is also found in both UK and South African variants the L452R mutation in the California strain. According to experts these two mutations appear to make the new variant more infectious as well as enable it to easily surpass immune defences. The double mutant Covid variant was first detected in India on December 1 2020. Now it