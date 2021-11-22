Double Jabbed NHS Doctor Who Saved Over 2 Lakh COVID-19 Patients Dies After Contracting The Virus

In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old National Health Services (NHS) doctor who spent the last two years of the pandemic in saving the lives of patients infected with the deadly COVID-19 has died after catching the virus. According to the reports, Dr. Irfan Halim, who spent almost two years saving the lives of coronavirus patients died after battling the virus infection for 9-weeks. Dr. Irfan is survived by his wife and four children - all under the age of 12. Speaking to the media, Dr. Irfan's wife said, "Being a fighter, he never gave up. He kept believing he would recover."

According to the reports, during these two years of the pandemic, Dr. Irfan had treated over 250,000 patients and was hailed as ten men in one body. Sources from the NHS have also revealed that Dr. Irfan held one of the highest volume practices in the UK, seeing nearly 300 new patients every month and personally performing over 1,200 procedures annually.

Dr. Irfan was fully vaccinated but on September 10, he suddenly fainted while he was on a ward round. Later he tested positive for COVID-19. According to media reports, extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation was used to treat him as a customized artificial lung.

Why Are Fully-Vaccinated People Still Catching COVID-19?

No vaccine is 100% effective in preventing the deadly COVID-19 virus attack. With COVID-19 breakthrough cases on the rise in several parts of the world, experts are now warning that everyone should remember that COVID is still here and following the basic safety protocols is still important to stay safe.

UK Battles Deadly COVID Resurgence

Britain registered 40,004 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 9,845,492. According to the latest data, the country reported 61 more coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 143,927, with 8,079 Covid-19 patients still hospitalized. Addressing the common people, the UK Health Ministry has urged that everyone should get the booster shot as soon as possible. "Getting your COVID-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS," said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

(With inputs from Agencies)

