India is currently experiencing the worst face of coronavirus as the country registered a staggering number of daily COVID-19 cases for the 10th consecutive day. India’s second wave of coronavirus outbreak is the fastest-growing in the world, many states claim a shortage of vaccine doses, and patients are struggling for oxygen and hospital beds in several parts of the country. Amid all the existing woes, the AIIMS has given guidelines on COVID-19 management in home isolation at a recent training session for 14 experts from tertiary care centres across the country. In his presentation, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Saurabh Mittal, highlighted how home isolation helps free hospital space and contain the spread of disease. Also Read - World Lupus Day: People With This Autoimmune Disorder Are At Higher Risk Of Covid-19

Home Isolation Guidelines For COVID-19 Patients

Amid a sudden surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases in the country, the AIIMS has released a set of new guidelines on Covid management in home isolation for a speedy recovery. Here are the new guidelines: Also Read - Which COVID-19 Mutants Are Coming Next? These New Protocols May Help To Spot Coronavirus Mutants

Only patients having mild disease, in which there are only upper respiratory tract symptoms and no shortness of breath, are recommended for home isolation, but the decision about whether it is mild will be taken by a doctor. The availability of a requisite facility with an attached separate bathroom at the residence is necessary for self-isolation. Immunocompromised patients like HIV+ people are not recommended for home isolation and can be allowed only after proper evaluation by a doctor. Elderly patients with comorbidities shall only so be allowed after proper evaluation by the treating doctor and should have a caregiver on 24X 7 basis. The caregiver should have a link with a hospital for the entire duration of home isolation, and the treating physician should be kept updated regarding worsening symptoms. Patients should continue medications for comorbid conditions and should be hydrated and well-rested. Antipyretics should be consumed as per the doctor’s prescription. Monitoring of symptoms is the most important segment in home isolation. Patients should make use of a pulse oximeter and should promptly report any deterioration of symptoms. Patients must stay in an identified room with an attached bathroom which should have cross ventilation. Infected patients should stay away from other family members, especially the elderly, and should not share personal items with other members. Patients should use triple-layer medical masks all the time which should be discarded after 8 hours of use. It should be disinfected with sodium hypochlorite before discarding. Caregivers should also wear triple-layer masks within the house, and ensure hand hygiene before and after wearing masks and also after contact with patients and his/her immediate surroundings. Regularly touched surfaces like table-tops and doorknobs should be cleaned with 1 per cent hypochlorite solution or phenyl. Alcohol-based sanitizers are not recommended for disinfecting surfaces. Potentially contaminated items in the immediate environment of the patient should be avoided. Food must be provided to the patient in his/her room, and the utensils and dishes used cleaned with soap and detergent. Patients should follow the instructions regarding physical distancing, mask use, handwashing, self-monitoring, and constant contact with the healthcare provider.

Home Isolation Guidelines For Symptomatic Patients

There are some set of home isolation guidelines which symptomatic cover patient should follow to stop the virus infection from spreading and help the patient recover fast. Here are some of the new in-home isolation guidelines for symptomatic COVID patients that AIIMS has released. Also Read - Ibuprofen Drug Safe For COVID-19 Patients, Doesn't Raise Death Risk: Study