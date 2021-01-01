India is expected to start mass Covid-19 vaccination next month, starting from the high-risk population groups. The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee met on Wednesday to consider the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) request of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech of their vaccines in India. However, none of the vaccines received the regulator’s EUA approval. The SEC is scheduled to meet again today (January 1) in this regard. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,266,674 while death toll reaches 1,48,738

Further time was requested on behalf of Pfizer, while the analysis of the additional data and information submitted by SII and Bharat Biotech is going on, the Centre said in a statement. The SEC will convene again on Friday, it added.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria told a news agency that India will have the COVID-19 vaccine within days.

“Now, we have a data, and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved based on the studies in UK, Brazil and South Africa. There is also data from Serum Institute of India (SII). I think, once the data is shown to the regulatory authority, we should get approval for the vaccine in the county within a few days,” Dr Guleria, who is a member of the national task force on Covid-19 management, told ANI on Wednesday.

While people eagerly wait to get vaccinated against the deadly viral disease, they also have many concerns about the vaccine. To educate people about COVID-19 vaccines and clear the doubts of people and, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently provided answers to some FAQs in its website. Now, let’s talk about what you can and can’t do after getting the coronavirus vaccine.

You can start making tentative plans for next year

Getting the vaccine doesn’t mean that you’re 100% safe. None of the vaccines approved so far have shown 100% effectiveness in trails. This means there’s a small chance that may still get COVID-19 after receiving the shot. So, don’t think about returning to the pre-coronavirus lifestyle, at least initially. However, once you get the vaccine, you can start making tentative plans for 2021, maybe your long-pending vacation. Experts project that people would be able to return to pre-COVID normality by next year’s end.

You can take care of a loved one with Covid-19

Once you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re in a good position to take care of someone in your household or a friend who has the illness. After the vaccination, you have a very tiny chance to get infected with the virus. But you need to continue to wear a mask and wash your hands frequently. There’s the reason why healthcare workers are being vaccinated first as they are looking after the COVID patients.

Don’t stop wearing your mask even after vaccination

A vaccine is a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19, but it’s not a sure-shot solution to end the ongoing pandemic. We are not sure yet as to how long the immunity produced by vaccination will last. It may also take months to reach a level of herd immunity that can allow us all to finally let down our guards, or at least stop wearing masks.

Experts estimate that around 80-90% of the population would be required to have COVID-19 immunity, either through prior infection or vaccination, to achieve herd immunity.

Also, most current vaccines require two doses, given three to four weeks apart, and they reach full efficacy only after the second dose. So, removing your masks and partying at the bar right after your first COVID shot is a bad idea.

Finally, the vaccines aren’t 100% effective, so there’s a small chance you could still get COVID-19 after receiving both doses of the shot.

Don’t start mingling with strangers immediately after vaccination

Even if you’re vaccinated, mingling with strangers still remain a risky activity. Since it is not clear yet if the vaccine protects against transmission, you could be unknowingly passing the virus to others who aren’t vaccinated. So until most people are vaccinated, keep maintaining physical distancing and avoid social gatherings.