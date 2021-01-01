India is expected to start mass Covid-19 vaccination next month starting from the high-risk population groups. The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee met on Wednesday to consider the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) request of Pfizer Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech of their vaccines in India. However none of the vaccines received the regulator’s EUA approval. The SEC is scheduled to meet again today (January 1) in this regard. Further time was requested on behalf of Pfizer while the analysis of the additional data and information submitted by SII and Bharat Biotech is going