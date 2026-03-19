Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84 after battling aggressive lung cancer: Signs of this silent killer

Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama Death Cause: Japanese animation figure Shibayama Tsutomu, known for his work on Doraemon, Lupin III, and other popular series, has died at the age of 84 due to lung cancer.

Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84 after battling aggressive lung cancer: Signs of this silent killer

Tsutomu Shibayama Death News: The kids' favourite cartoon 'Doraemon' - the blue coloured robo, director Tsutomu Shibayama breathed his last at the age of 84. The Japanese animation studio Asia-do, also known as Ajia-do Animation Works took to social media to announce this heartbreaking news.

In their obituary, the company said, "Our former President and CEO, Tsutomu Shibayama, passed away on March 6, 2026, due to lung cancer. He was 84 years old." Shibayama was popularly known for his direction of the 'Doraemon' TV anime series and movies. He directed the "Doraemon" film series for over 20 years. Prior to it, Shibayama worked as an animation director on shows like 'Dokonjo Gaeru' and 'Ganso Tensai Bakabon.'

Lung cancer is a type of cancer that starts when abnormal cells grow in an uncontrolled way in the lungs. It is a serious health issue that can cause severe harm and death. Symptoms of lung cancer include a cough that does not go away, chest pain and shortness of breath.

It is important to seek medical care early to avoid serious health effects. Treatments depend on the person's medical history and the stage of the disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the most common types of lung cancer are non-small cell carcinoma (NSCLC) and small cell carcinoma (SCLC). NSCLC is more common and grows slowly, while SCLC is less common but often grows quickly.

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