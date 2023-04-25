Don’t Undermine Malaria: Adopt 9 Measures From Irksome Mosquito’s Bite

If we implement preventive measures at the level of the entire population, then malaria and diseases like dengue spread by mosquitoes can also be controlled.

In summer, we often become careless about our health and fall ill. If you consider this only as a monsoon problem, you need to clear your misconception immediately. On World Malaria Day 2023,Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, C K Birla Hospital, Gurugram,explains what malaria risks are even in summer and how to avoid malaria risk.

The most common symptoms include:

Chills followed by fever and extreme shivering; this cycle repeats itself Headache, stiffness and body aches and joint pain Jaundice and low haemoglobin

Negligence Towards Malaria Can Be Fatal

As soon as you see symptoms of malaria, contact your doctor immediately, get malaria tested, and use anti-malarial drugs can be started which help save a life. In addition, antimalarial drugs are relatively cheap, and their use rapidly relieves symptoms. Sometimes antimalarial medications are also given to travellers who go to places where malaria is high.

Malaria Prevention Is Better Than Cure

'Prevention is better than cure 'holds for all illnesses in some form. Therefore, if we take proactive preventive measures, we can significantly reduce the incidence of malaria along with its more popular cousin-dengue.

Some Preventive measures that all of us can quickly implement are:

You may like to read

Preventing the accumulation of still water in houses and surroundings Spraying Larvicidal insecticides and pesticides in stagnant water Regular fogging activities in societies and colonies Use of mosquito nets and aerosolised insecticides in rooms while sleeping Use of DEET or Picaridin-based insect repellants, which can be applied to the skin and clothes Use of mesh doors and windows wherever practically possible Herbal plants which have insect-repellant actions may additionally be used Burning camphor and Dhoop may offer some additional benefits. Apply ice or Aloe Vera gel on mosquito bites for symptomatic relief

If we implement preventive measures at the level of the entire population, then malaria and diseases like dengue spread by mosquitoes can also be controlled.