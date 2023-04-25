Don’t Undermine Malaria: Adopt 9 Measures From Irksome Mosquito’s Bite

In summer, we often become careless about our health and fall ill. If you consider this only as a monsoon problem, you need to clear your misconception immediately. On World Malaria Day 2023,Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, C K Birla Hospital, Gurugram,explains what malaria risks are even in summer and how to avoid malaria risk.
The most common symptoms include:
Chills followed by fever and extreme shivering; this cycle repeats itself
As soon as you see symptoms of malaria, contact your doctor immediately, get malaria tested, and use anti-malarial drugs can be started which help save a life. In addition, antimalarial drugs are relatively cheap, and their use rapidly relieves symptoms. Sometimes antimalarial medications are also given to travellers who go to places where malaria is high.
Malaria Prevention Is Better Than Cure
'Prevention is better than cure 'holds for all illnesses in some form. Therefore, if we take proactive preventive measures, we can significantly reduce the incidence of malaria along with its more popular cousin-dengue.
Some Preventive measures that all of us can quickly implement are:
Preventing the accumulation of still water in houses and surroundings
Spraying Larvicidal insecticides and pesticides in stagnant water
Regular fogging activities in societies and colonies
Use of mosquito nets and aerosolised insecticides in rooms while sleeping