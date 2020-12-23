In view of a mutated variant of the Covid-19 virus detected in the UK and elsewhere the NITI Aayog clarified on Tuesday that there is no need to panic. Niti Aayog's Member Health Dr. V.K. Paul said that the mutated variant of novel coronavirus does not increase the severity of Covid-19 disease or impact the propensity of vaccines available. As per the information available from the UK where the mutated variant was detected it does not increase the severity of the disease deaths and rate of hospitalization. Besides the studies also suggest that the available vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 are