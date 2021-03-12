India entered the second phase of immunisation against novel coronavirus a month back a total of 26164920 doses have been administered already in the country. But even after vaccinating so many people there is a sharp rise in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the country. On Wednesday the country recorded its highest daily figure of COVID-19 cases of the year with 22854 new infections. Is India heading towards a second COVID-19 wave? Are we still not safe? ‘COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over Yet…’ To remove the cloud over the doubts the government issued a warning for the countrymen