As the country records the lowest daily count of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases the worst-hit state of India — Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that people should not let their guards down and must stay prepared to face the third wave or coronavirus. The CM also said that the state government will take stock of the situation in each district and may tighten or relax the curbs in specific areas. Urging the people to be cautious in order to stop the spread of the virus infection he said “I don't know when and what date the third wave will come.