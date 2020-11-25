The latest flock of patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a case study in itself which reveals the repercussions of ignorance about one of the deadliest diseases of our times – COVID-19. Of late, the hospital has been receiving patients exhibiting serious medical conditions, mainly because of ignoring testing when the COVID symptoms first appeared. The hospital said that it has been receiving patients with high grade fever, severe body and muscle ache, stroke, leg thrombosis, lung fibrosis and cardiac involvement, the classic manifestations of COVID-19. The clinical investigation of thirty such patients revealed that they never underwent the test to detect the virus despite developing mild symptoms of the disease thinking that the symptoms would go away on their own. Also Read - Stopping COVID-19 in its track: New MHA guidelines allow states to impose local restrictions

Not getting tested can lead to complications and death

“However, these patients rushed to the hospital when their mild complications started progressing to moderate and major ones of COVID,” said Dr Atul Kakar, vice-chairperson, department of internal medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The complications included high grade fever, severe body and muscle aches, stroke, leg thrombosis, lung fibrosis and cardiac involvement. Also Read - Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away from COVID-19 complications: Understanding the risks of multi-organ failure

“In the last month alone, we have treated close to 30 patients of COVID induced moderate to major complications with no test of COVID being done. COVID antibody tests in all these patients were found to be positive. These patients came with involvement of lungs, nervous system, heart and blood vessels. Many patients who had lung involvement required oxygen term supplementation and a few special medications,” Dr Kakar added. As per the doctors, such patients could have averted severe stage of the illness if they had opted for early testing and the treatment of the disease. Also Read - COVID-19 virus survives on surfaces within thin films, says study

Get tested at the slightest hint of symptoms

“People with any of the mild symptoms of COVID should not take it lightly. They should get tested immediately and should be under medical supervision. Any persistence or deterioration should be reported on urgent basis,” Kakar cautioned. “While COVID remains a self-limiting disease in majority of the cases, testing and supervision still remain essential in all kinds of patients, especially the elderly and immune-compromised or having underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, cancers, lung or kidney diseases. It affects different people in different ways. Most of the infected people will develop mild to moderate illness and recover with home isolation,” he added.

Common symptoms to look out for

The most common symptoms of this deadly viral infection are

Fever

Dry cough

Difficulty breathing or breathlessness

Fatigue

Aches and pains

Sore throat

Diarrhoea

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Reduced appetite

Unusual symptoms to look out for

COVID-19 is a disease that is unpredictable, and it can affect different people in different ways. Its symptoms are also varied. Other than the common symptoms mentioned above, here are a few unusual signs of the disease.

Conjunctivitis

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

A rash on the skin

Discolouration of fingers or toes

Be alert to any of these signs and get tested immediately if you notice any of them. It can save your life.

(With inputs from Agencies)