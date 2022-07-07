Don't Ignore Body Ache! It Could Be Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a common condition affecting nearly 1 in 20 people to some degree with women more likely to suffer than men. Everything to know about it.

Is body ache a common occurrence for you? Do you think it is because of the flu? People mostly believe that flu causes body aches or it could also be localized pain resulting from overuse of a specific part of your body such as sore arms resulting from lifting boxes all day. However, it is not the case always. It could be a symptom of a more severe disease that you should look out for, especially if the pain doesn't go away. If your pain lingers on for a long time for no specific reason, you should suspect a deeper cause behind your aches and visit your GP.

While body ache could be a sign of other diseases, it could be a symptom of a debilitating disease known as fibromyalgia. We asked Dr Uttam Sidhaye, Consultant - Pain Management, Jupiter Hospital Pune all about this condition, and here's what he has to say.

What Is Fibromyalgia?

Dr Sidhaye: Fibromyalgia is a condition that causes pain in the whole body. It also affects your mood, memory, sleep, and more. While the exact cause behind the condition is still not clear, it's thought that the brain mistakenly takes mild pain signals and makes them worse. It is suggested that some people are predisposed to develop fibromyalgia because of the genes inherited from their parents. In others, the condition could be triggered by a variety of physical and emotional situations including an injury or infection, surgery, giving birth, severe mental stress, or the death of a loved one.

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Developing Fibromyalgia?

Dr Sidhaye: While people of all ages can be affected by the condition, it typically develops between the ages of 30 and 50 and affects around seven times as many women as men. Though there is no specific data, research suggests it could be a relatively common condition affecting nearly 1 in 20 people to some degree. One of the main reasons for the lack of the number of people affected is because the symptoms of fibromyalgia are similar to a number of other conditions which makes it difficult to diagnose. Further, the condition can occur in up to 20 per cent of patients who suffer from other chronic disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and sarcoidosis.

What Are The Symptoms Of Fibromyalgia?

Dr Sidhaye: The symptoms of fibromyalgia besides widespread pain include muscle stiffness, fatigue/extreme tiredness, heightened sensitivity to pain, problems with sleep, memory and concentration, headaches, and irritable bowel syndrome among others. If you experience one or more of these symptoms and think that you have fibromyalgia, it is time to visit a doctor - sooner than later. Though there is no cure for fibromyalgia, a variety of medications can ease some of its symptoms. Regular exercise along with relaxation, and stress-reduction measures may help as well.

Are There Any Complications Of Fibromyalgia?

Dr Sidhaye: Besides chronic pain and other symptoms, fibromyalgia has its set of complications the pain, tiredness, and lack of quality sleep associated with the condition can interfere with your ability to function normally at home or on the job. Moreover, the frustration of dealing with an often-misunderstood condition can result in depression and health-related anxiety. Nevertheless, an increase in depression and anxiety, in turn, increases chronic pain and its persistence, this is why we need to treat the person as a whole and improve their psychological, physical, and social functioning.

Word From The Expert

Dr Sidhaye says, "Pain is the most noticeable and extremely difficult symptom of fibromyalgia. Other symptoms like depression and anxiety, fatigue, poor concentration, etc. can also have a disastrous effect on your life."

"Keep a record of your symptoms in a diary to accurately report them to your doctor. If the current treatment fails to relieve your pain, work with your healthcare provider to find a treatment combination (what) that does help you. Besides treatment, many people with the condition find that support groups provide an important network where they can talk to others facing the same problems and exactly understand their state of mind. (how does this help)," he added.