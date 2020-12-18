The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech for the general public may get delayed as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where its Phase-III human clinical trial is underway is struggling to find takers of the trial shots the official heading the project said. While speaking to the media Sanjay Rai the doctor who is the principal investigator (PI) of the Covaxin trial stated that there are chances that the vaccine may get delayed for public use if the participation of subjects in the trial does not go up. The rollout would definitely get delayed if