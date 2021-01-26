Coronavirus vaccines are here. People are now being administered the vaccine shots. But are we safe now? Most probably not. A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official has recently warned of the risk of continued transmission of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) even after large-scale vaccinations in the foreseeable future. Addressing a virtual press conference Michael Ryan executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme said that he doesn't believe the world should start setting elimination or eradication of this virus as the bar for success. That is not the bar for success. The bar for success in reducing the capacity