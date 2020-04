India’s second phase of lockdown, which became effective from April 15, has entered the 6th day today. On the last day of the first 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the movement restriction till May 3, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. While lockdown is crucial to contain the spread of the deadly virus, it has greatly affected the normal life of people. Some countries and even some states in India have started lockdown relaxation to a certain extent.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday said that lifting of lockdown restrictions should be done in a phase process. Speaking at the Group of 20 (G20) Health Ministers virtual meeting from Geneva, the WHO chief stated that lifting lockdown restrictions for COVID-19 is not the end of the epidemic, it’s just the beginning of the next phase. He said that it’s vital in this next phase that countries educate, engage and empower their people to prevent and respond rapidly to any resurgence, a news agency reported.

Things not to do when COVID-19 lockdown ends

People are getting restless as they remain stuck at home for days. Now everyone is eagerly waiting for the lockdown to end and get back to their usual routine. Many of you may have already started making plans about what you will do once restrictions are lifted. Parties, travel, shopping – these things could be in your to-do list. But hold on, it won’t be a good idea to rush on your plans. The novel coronavirus may have a long-term effect and the danger might be lurking somewhere unknown to us even after the cases subside. Considering the risk, we have compiled a list of things that you should not do when coronavirus quarantine or lockdown ends.

Don’t throw a party at home or hit the bars

We know you are excited to meet your friends and celebrate your friendship over drinks and delicious meals. But not so fast. Throwing a party at home or hitting the bars when they reopen means too many people in a room, which may give any lingering coronavirus on an asymptomatic host the opportunity to infect others. Remember COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus.

Don’t stop washing your hands

Continue to practice hand hygiene, because lockdown relaxation doesn’t necessarily mean that the novel coronavirus outbreak is over. Even after the pandemic ends and eventually a vaccine arrives, don’t break the good hand-washing habit that you’ve acquired during this time. This will help minimize your risk for acquiring many other illnesses in future.

Don’t immediately visit senior citizens

Even when the quarantine ends, maintain physical distancing from the senior citizens and immunocompromised persons. They are the people who are most likely to develop complications if they do acquire COVID-19. So, keeping a healthy distance is still the best way to keep them safe.

Don’t plan a vacation yet

It was the international movement of people that led to the COVID-19 outbreak turning into a pandemic through person-to-person transmission. If unfortunately, it reoccurs, you will end up finding yourself quarantined in a foreign land.

Don’t throw away your homemade face masks

We can’t say what lies in the future. If the coronavirus hits back or another deadly viral outbreak happens, you may need those homemade face masks.