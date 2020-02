US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad today with his wife Melania Trump. This is his first trip to India. Trump is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration. Soon after arriving, he attended the ‘Namaste Trump’ event organised at the largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In Delhi, the US President may dine at ITC Maurya’s restaurant Bukhara where a ”Trump platter” is likely to be offered to him. What will be on the menu for US President Donald Trump is still a secret, but we definitely know the leader’s food choices. And it’s not healthy at all. He’s a huge fan of fast food, including McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC. If you’re concern about your health, you shouldn’t eat what he eats. Here’s why Trump’s diet is a subject of debate:

Mistake#1: Trump eats bacon in the morning

Trump doesn’t mind skipping breakfast, but dinner is a big thing for him. Whenever he decides to have breakfast, he chooses either bacon and eggs, cereal or a McDonald’s McMuffin. He doesn’t like drinking coffee or tea.

Why you shouldn’t have bacon in the morning? Bacon is a processed pork product, which has been linked with cancer.

Mistake#2: Meatloaf sandwich is his favourite lunch item

Trump’s food habits are revealed in the book ‘Let Trump Be Trump’, written by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. In the book, the president says he doesn’t eat much during the day and “would usually go 14 to 16 hours without eating.” But when he eats, a meatloaf sandwich is likely on his platter.

The president revealed he is a fan of meatloaf, when he and his Melania appeared on Martha Stewart in 2005. Dieticians say that a meatloaf sandwich is a decent lunch, but only if you have it with brown bread, or include fruit and vegetables.

As meatloaf contains no fibre, eating only the meat can affect your gut health, leading to poor immune system and infections.

Mistake#3: Trump’s dinner menu is full of unhealthy fast food

According to Lewandowski, his dinner is full of McDonald’s products. His preferred order is two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake – which makes a total of 2,430 calories. Trump is also a fan of pizza, and loves eating steak with ketchup.

Mistake #4: Trump reportedly drinks 12 cans of diet coke a day

Reports say the president drinks 12 cans of diet coke a day. He snacks on Lay’s potato chips and Doritos.

Several studies have suggested a link between drinking too much diet soda and having serious health conditions, including diabetes, fatty liver, dementia, heart disease, and stroke.

Potato chips are high in fat. Burnt chips also contain a chemical known as acrylamide that could increase one’s cancer risk.