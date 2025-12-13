Donald Trump Health Update: US President Appears With Makeup-Smeared Hand, Fueling Rumours Again

Donald Trump Health Update: POTUS has previously appeared in several occasions with visible physical changes and his office has long claimed that the heavy bruising which people often see at public view was due to shaking hands.

Donald Trump Health Update: Amidst deteriorating health condition, the 79-year-old US President showed up with his hand smeared with heavy makeup while giving a speech at the White House Congressional Ball on December 11. POTUS has previously appeared in several occasions with visible physical changes and his office has long claimed that the heavy bruising which people often see at public view was due to shaking hands.

But what fueled health rumours despite his effort to brush off deteriorating physical condition that he was not running out of steam, his recent confession that he had MRI scan, discussion about going to heaven and bragging about cognitive tests kept the conspiracy theories alive. Donald Trump's office has not yet confirmed or made any official statement why the US President's hand was so heavily smeared with makeup as he wished the crowd, a 'Merry Christmas' and a 'Happy Hanukkah' at the White House Congressional Ball.

His Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, previously said, "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

Updating his fans, Trump's physician Sean Barbabella wrote in a memo released on October 10, "President Donald Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance...His cardiac age-a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG-was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction."

The 79-year-old has been under public scrutiny for several months in 2025, particularly for his physical condition. Every move of Donald Trump is being tracked as he keeps making headlines for his declining well-being in front of our eyes. One such moment from a recent event has also gone viral on the internet. A moment when he froze while taking a dig at a comment made by the chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, on a tax hike. Commenting on the viral video that drew concerns, one internet user wrote, "If only we had a real physician to give us a real health report!"Another taking a jab at the 79-year-old President, said, "Jerome Powell, a Republican that Trump appointed, is a stiff?"

As concerns about Donald Trump's health keep mounting, the 79-year-old once told the media that he is sharper than 25 years ago. He said, "You always find something new, like, 'Is he in good health? Biden was great, but is Trump in good health? I'll let you know when there's something wrong. There'll be some day that's going to happen to all of us. But right now I think I'm sharper than I was 25 years ago."

POTUS has also previously opened up about his health on his social media platform, Truth Social. At the time, he stated, "The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again." Expressing his concerns about the growing speculation around his physical condition, Donald Trump further added, "There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ("That was aced") JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now!"

