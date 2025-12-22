Donald Trump Health Update: US President Again Says He ‘Aced’ Cognitive Tests, Revealing Animals He Was Asked To Identify

On Friday, Donald Trump told a crowd during a public meeting in North Carolina that he "aced" several cognitive exams and is in "perfect health."

Donald Trump Health UpdateCoin Toss Moment At The Army Navy Game Sparks Health Conversations Among Fans

Donald Trump Health Updated: Despite concerns around the 79-year-old US President's health and mental fitness continuing to mount, Donald Trump insists on being sharper than he was 25 years ago following three cognitive tests. However, what kept Trump's health conspiracy alive are POTUS' public appearances on several occasions with bruising hands, extra skin on his neck and droopy face, including apparently falling asleep during a Cabinet meeting.

US President 'Aced' Three Cognitive Tests

On Friday, Donald Trump told a crowd during a public meeting in North Carolina that he "aced" several cognitive exams and is in "perfect health." In his words, "I did something no other president's ever done. I took cognitive tests because I know that and by the way, not easy... You get to those last questions, those last 10, 15 questions and I aced them. And no other president's taken a cog... Could you imagine sleepy Joe taking a cognitive test?"

The 79-year-old president further revealed that during the cognitive test, he was asked questions about animals. He said, "The first question is like 'what is this?' And they show a lion, a giraffe, a fish and a hippopotamus. And they say, 'Which is the giraffe?'" Taking a jab at former president Joe Biden, Trump said, "I don't think Joe would have gotten the first question right He would say hippo. 'I want the hippo.'" He continued, "I've taken now three cognitive tests. I've aced every single one of them."

When Donald Trump Said He's 'Healthier' Than Barack Obama

This is not the first time the US president has openly spoken about his physical examination that was conducted at the Walter Reed Medical Centre in early October. On December 16, during the Hanukkah reception, the 79-year-old, while introducing the delegates present at the celebrations, said Rhoni Jackson, "he was my White House doctor. 'Ronny was asked, 'Who's the healthiest of all? Was it Barack Hussein Obama? Was it Sleepy Joe Biden? or was it Donald Trump?' and he said 'Trump was by far the healthiest.'"

Donald Trump's Yearly Check-Up

Following Trump's yearly check-up at the military medical centre, his physician Sean Barbabella, in a memo, stated, "President Donald Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance His cardiac age-a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG-was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction."

Addressing POTUS' bruising hands, Karoline Leavitt, Press Secretary of the White House, previously said, "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

In July, the 79-year-old's press secretary told the media that Donald Trump was diagnosed with a Chronic Venous Condition following a "comprehensive exam" which included vascular testing. Chronic venous insufficiency, also known as CVI, is a medical condition that occurs when the veins in your legs are damaged and do not function as they should.

