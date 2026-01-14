Donald Trump Health Update: US Health Secretary Alleges POTUS Is ‘Pumping Himself With Poison All Day’, 12 Diet Cokes A Day

Donald Trump Health Update: RFK Jr revealed that travelling with the 79-year-old US President gives the impression that he is poisoning himself all day, leaving him question, "how he's alive, but he is."

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Donald Trump's health has been under scrutiny throughout his time in and out of office after he was seen in the public eye with several health complications, including swollen ankles, bruised hands, extra skin under his chin, an MRI scan, chronic venous insufficiency, etc. Now, Donald Trump's diet is in the limelight after the US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr made a shocking comment stating POTUS is "pumping himself poison all day."

Peculiar Donald Trump Diet

Speaking on a podcast, the US Health Secretary described Donald Trump's diet as the most "unhinged." He told Katie Miller, the host of Katie Miller Pod, that Trump often consumes "really bad food" which includes candy, Diet Coke and McDonald's. In his words, "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's. And then candy and Diet Coke He drinks Diet Coke at all times."

Robert F Kennedy Jr further revealed that travelling with the 79-year-old US President gives the impression that he is poisoning himself all day, leaving him question, "how he's alive, but he is." He said, "If you travel with him, you get this idea that he's just pumping himself full of poison all day long."

Donald Trump Fitness Secret Revealed

Wondering how POTUS keep himself fit despite his peculiar diet that has always been under the scanner? "The only time that he eats junk food is when he's on the road," revealed the US Health Secretary, "I think he actually does eat pretty good food usually. He's got incredible health."

Previously, a social media user detailed Donald Trump's diet on Thread which read, "78-year-old President Donald Trump sleeps 4-5 hours a night, gets shot at, has the most stressful job on Earth, drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day and somehow still has more energy than 99% of people I know and lost 30 pounds." They added, "While specific supplements are not publicly detailed, He takes key vitamins and minerals to support his immunity and energy emphasizing a balanced diet first. Supplements help fill nutrient gaps."

Donald Trump Latest Health Update

Despite concerns mounting about Donald Trump's health, the White House remains firm by stating in a memo released last month that the US President has been in "excellent health." As health speculation keeps breaking out about Trump's health, POTUS once told the media that he is sharper than 25 years ago. He said, "You always find something new, like, 'Is he in good health? Biden was great, but is Trump in good health? I'll let you know when there's something wrong. There'll be some day that's going to happen to all of us. But right now I think I'm sharper than I was 25 years ago."

Donald Trump previously underwent a routine check-up at the military hospital in early October 2025. At the time, Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt said, "On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops. While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check-up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter."