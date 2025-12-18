Donald Trump Health Update: POTUS Boasts White House Doctor Said He’s 'Healthier' Than Barack Obama 'By Far'

Donald Trump Health Update: At a Hanukkah reception, Donald Trump says that he's been told by a former White House physician that he is the healthiest when it comes to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Health Update: Despite the rigorous effort by the White House to cover up the real truth behind the US President Donald Trump's health, with a remark stating that he is in 'exceptional health', the conspiracy around his physical conditions is persistent. In a recent development, Donald Trump says that he's been told by a former White House physician that he is the healthiest when it comes to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The Hanukkah reception, which occurred at the President's Palace on Tuesday, December 16, was attended by several delegates. Interestingly, at the event while the US President introduced all the individuals that were present at the celebrations, he said Ronny Jackson, "He was my White House doctor. 'Ronny was asked, 'Who's the healthiest of all? Was it Barack Hussein Obama? Was it Sleepy Joe Biden? or was it Donald Trump?' and he said 'Trump was by far the healthiest.'"

Who Is Ronny Jackson?

Ronny Jackson is a retired naval officer who served as the President's physician during the first term of Donald Trump (January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021) and the second Obama administration (January 2013). At the time of the reception, Donald Trump claimed that Jackson was the doctor for the 44th US President Barack Obama and for the 46th US President Joe Biden, including himself. At the event, the US president insisted that Jackson had said that he "was far, I love him If he didn't say that I would never have talked to him Rhoni Jackson, what a great religion."

Donald Trump to hand over his medical records

Notwithstanding the claims that the White House has confirmed that the US President is in 'exceptional health', Donald Trump is facing a bombshell demand to handover his medical records as one of his lawsuits against his enemies backfires. The demand was reportedly made by the board of journalism's most prestigious prize, the Pulitzer, which asked the 79-year-old president to handover all documents concerning his medical or psychological health in 30 days.

Donald Trump Health Conspiracy

Following Donald Trump's visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center for his routine yearly check-up, Trump's physician Sean Barbabella stated, "President Donald Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance His cardiac age-a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG-was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction."

Despite the claims by the White House regarding POTUS, many events that occurred in the public eye involving Donald Trump kept the conspiracy theory alive. Adding to the fuel it was Vice President JD Vance's remark about the US President's health during a public meeting.

He commented, "He's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning. Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," Vance said during the interaction. And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days."

