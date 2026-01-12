Donald Trump Health Update: 79-Year-Old US President Says He ‘Probably Should’ Try GLP-1, Are Weight Loss Drugs Safe For Seniors?

Donald Trump Health Update: According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC's) BMI calculator, POTUS is currently in the overweight category, but he is known to ridicule others for their appearance.

Is Donald Trump In Good Health? US President's Annual Physical Exam Revealed... (Photo: Instagram/@realdonaldtrump)

Donald Trump Health Update: GLP-1 is significantly trending due to its highly effective results on weight loss and not just controlling blood sugar levels. In a recent interview with the media at the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump said that he has never tried GLP-1, thereby he 'probably should' try weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound.

Donald Trump Weight Loss Journey

Ever since POTUS has been in the public view with a certain physical transformation, his health status has been in question. When it comes to Donald Trump's weight loss journey, his physical examination from April 2025 showed that he had dropped 20 lbs compared to when he took office in 2020. At the time, the weight of the US President was listed as 244 lbs, but now his weight is listed as 224 lbs.

Donald Trump told the media, "I've gone out of my way to take physical exams more than anybody. I just feel it's important because I think that people that are president ideally should be in good health, and they should be good cognitively." According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) BMI calculator, POTUS is currently in the overweight category, but he is known to ridicule others for their appearance.

The 79-year-old US President apparently do not enjoy exercise. Earlier this month, he told the media, "I just don't like it. It's boring. To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me."

Are GLP-1 Safe For Seniors?

A new guideline released in September 2025 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global health organization issued a conditional recommendation for using GLP-1 therapies "to support people living with obesity in overcoming this serious health challenge, as part of a comprehensive approach that includes healthy diets, regular physical activity and support from health professionals."

At the time, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, said, "Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably. Our new guidance recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care." He added, "While medication alone won't solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms."

Dr. Joozer Rangwala, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Narayana Hospital, Rakhial, Ahmedabad, explains, "Weight-loss drugs can be prescribed for senior adults, but with due caution as there are certain risks that are more pronounced in the older age group. Unlike younger people, senior citizens tend to have age-related metabolic changes, loss of muscle mass (sarcopenia) and reduced bone density (osteopenia), besides pre-existing medical conditions such as hypoglycaemia, kidney stress, or gallstones, that can influence how the weight loss drugs react."

Expressing concerns about the growing speculation around his physical condition, Donald Trump previously wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, "The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again...There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ("That was aced") JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now!"