Donald Trump Big Health Update: POTUS Latest ‘Freeze’ Moment On Live Television Raises Concern, Fans Say ‘We Need A Doctor'

Every action of Donald Trump is closely monitored by the people as his health condition keeps deteriorating in front of our eyes despite the White House strong assurance that POTUS is in an 'excellent health.' On Wednesday, one such moment came when the US President appeared to freeze while giving a press conference on live television about the recent US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The moment was captured at the Oval Office presser which sparked concerned about the 79-year-old health, following several health allegations upon him after he confessed about MRI scan, which his physician never mentioned in the memo released by the White House.

Donald Trump Calls Federal Reserve's Chair 'Dead Head'

Discussing on the decision of the US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee to reduce interest rates by 0.25%. Donald Trump appeared to 'freeze' while blasting a comment made by the chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell on a tax hike. Donald Trump said, "We're scheduled to be at 4%, which is pretty amazing because we have a, er, you know, a dead head- fed... fed hair... I mean, this guy... the head of the Federal Reserve is a stiff." Instead of saying 'fed chair' he repeatedly said 'fed hair' and also called Powell a 'dead head.'

Fans Say 'We Need A Doctor'

The moment immediately went viral on social media platforms, which drew concerns from fans. One X user (previously Twitter) wrote, "If only we had a real physician to give us a real health report!"Another taking a jab at the 79-year-old President, said, "Jerome Powell, a Republican that Trump appointed, is a stiff?" The third one said, "Says the guy who supposedly aced the cognitive tests!"

Even talk show host Jimmy Kimmel raises concern for Donald Trump's health, he said, "Something is wrong here. The guy who is running our country is being given unscheduled dementia tests. He's been given MRIs. He has mystery bruises that he's covering with Maybelline. And we're supposed to accept this idea that he's some cross between Chris Hemsworth and Albert Einstein?"

Donald Trump Health Timeline

Ever since the 79-year-old assumed office in January there have been several speculations about his health. Donald Trump has been under public scrutiny for appearing in the public view with bruised hands, swollen ankles and many more. He was also seen dozing off at many events and went missing from public view at one point. Fans and well-wishers event raised an online trend of 'Is Donald Trump alive' and 'Donald Trump is dead' among many others.

Right Now I think I'm Sharper Than I Was 25 Years Ago

Brushing off health speculation, Donald Trump previously commented that he was not running out of steam. He said, "You always find something new, like, 'Is he in good health? Biden was great, but is Trump in good health? I'll let you know when there's something wrong. There'll be some day that's going to happen to all of us. But right now I think I'm sharper than I was 25 years ago."

You may like to read