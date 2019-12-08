Published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, a new research from Universities of Birmingham and Warwick in the UK shows that women who have experienced domestic abuse are almost twice as likely to develop fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) than those who have not. Fibromyalgia causes pain all over the body, while CFS is an illness with a wide range of symptoms, most common of which is extreme tiredness. They are both long-term conditions. We have been aware that domestic abuse has significant negative effects for victims and their children. This and other related work by our team showing