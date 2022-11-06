live

Dog Licking Blood of Injured Patient In UP Hospital Video Goes Viral: 6 Health Workers Terminated

In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a stray dog can be seen licking the blood of an injured patient in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. According to the sources, 6 health workers of the hospital have been terminated and a probe has been ordered to understand the reason why such a horrific incident happened from inside an emergency ward of a hospital.

A 25-year-old, identified as Bittu, was injured in a road accident on the night of November 1. He was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward. However, the video showed that the man was lying on the floor of the ward.

Answering why the patient was not on the bed and lying on the floor, the chief medical superintendent Dr. S.K, Rai said that the patient had fallen down from his bed while the staff on duty were talking to other patients.

The incident brings back the negligence of medical workers towards patients in India. In the last few months, several cases of medical negligence, leading to even death have been reported from various corners of the country. Stay tuned with us to stay updated with all the health news from India and around the world.

