Does Severe Gas Lead To Bad Breath? Tips To Deal With Increasing Acidity

Did you know that gastrointestinal problems can lead to bad breath? If you have been experiencing the same problem, here are some ways you can deal with it.

The first thing that pops to mind when we think of unpleasant breath is either acidic meals or a lack of basic dental care. But what if the situation is extremely complex? Bad breath can be caused by a variety of factors, including gastrointestinal issues. It might be difficult to pinpoint the fundamental problem, let alone address it, in such situations.

Whether we like it or not, our digestive system has a huge impact on our oral health - far more than we realise. As a result, foul breath from the stomach is a major problem! The first step in this situation is to figure out what's causing your stinky breath.

Can Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Lead To Foul Breath?

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a medical ailment that causes chronic acid reflux. Acid reflux is the backward movement of contents from the stomach into the oesophagus, including undigested food, regurgitated bile, and stomach acids. This can result in a terrible case of foul breath.

A defective or loose lower oesophagal sphincter is the most common cause of acid reflux in most people (LES). The LES is a valve-like muscle that acts as a barrier between your oesophagus and stomach. It looks like a thick rubber band. When the LES is functioning properly, it opens to allow food into the stomach and then shuts securely. The LES remains open when it is malfunctioning, enabling acids to flow back into your throat. Heartburn and a bitter or sour taste in your mouth might be caused by the regurgitation of stomach contents. Furthermore, as a result of your symptoms, you're likely to have bad breath. Bad breath may be addressed by treating your GERD as well as adopting a few lifestyle adjustments.

Diet Modifications To Treat GERD

GERD symptoms and poor breath can be alleviated by changing how and what you consume. Many foods can aggravate acid reflux by relaxing the LESS or increasing acidity in the stomach. Some can also cause bad breath. Here are some preventative measures you can take to avoid this:

Fibre-rich foods

Eat foods that are rich in fibre to fight bad breath. Fibre helps digestion proceed smoothly, reducing the chances of reflux and blockage.

Hydrate well

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to refresh your breath. Water is less likely than other beverages to upset your stomach or weaken your LESS. It also helps to get rid of germs that produce bad breath. Be sure to choose still water instead of sparkling, as carbonation can increase heartburn symptoms in some people.

Avoid the triggers

Keep track of which meals make your breath stink. Foods like onions, garlic, spices, and dairy might function as a trigger, causing your digestive system to react abnormally. Stress may wreak havoc on the stomach and cause foul breath.

Keep chewing gum in hand

Keeping chewing gum on hand will help you prevent foul breath in social situations where mouthwash or a toothbrush won't help. However, make sure you use sugar-free, dental-approved chewing gum. If you pick sugar-filled gums, you'll be in much more trouble, since it can cause tooth decay and exacerbate your halitosis.

Consider taking probiotics

Speak with your doctor or nutritionist about which one to include in your diet. It might be a daily serving of yoghurt or probiotic pills. This is due to the fact that fresh breath begins with a healthy gut. So, look after your gut health since it will not only enhance your general health but will also give you fresh breath.

Take particular care of your mouth

Just as you should take special care of your gut, you should also take special care of your mouth. Brush your teeth twice a day: first when you get up and again shortly before you go to bed. This ensures that any residual food in the mouth is eliminated and that bacteria does not interact with it to produce plaque. Remember to floss thoroughly thereafter.

Clean your tongue

Because germs live on your tongue, brushing it gently can help to eliminate smells. A tongue scraper may be useful for patients who have a coated tongue as a result of a severe bacterial infestation (from smoking or dry mouth, for example). Use a toothbrush with a built-in tongue cleaner instead.

Schedule frequent dental appointments

It's a good idea to get your teeth or dentures evaluated and cleaned by your dentist on a regular basis - generally twice a year.

Finding out what's causing your bad breath isn't always straightforward. It's not always just a case of ignoring your dental hygiene regimen. Because there is a definite correlation between poor breath and the digestive system, keep an eye on your gut health and maintain a good oral hygiene regimen to prevent exacerbating the problem.

(The article is contributed by Bhakti Kapoor Nutritionist (MSc. Fd Sci & Nutrition) & Founder of Healthy High)