Clearly, the world wasn’t prepared for the novel coronavirus. This microscopic virus has caught us absolutely unguarded and a lot more needs to be found out about the way it behaves. This unfamiliarity, probably, is the reason behind the inability of experts and research bodies to find a cure or vaccine for COVID-19 (the disease caused by the virus) yet, despite ample research. Ambiguity about this strain of coronavirus is also leading to different schools of thought about various aspects, starting from risk factors to treatment modalities. However, nothing is backed by science yet. Amidst all these, a French epidemiologist, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, has reportedly claimed that obesity can increase your vulnerability to the novel coronavirus. According to him, this could be one of crucial factors behind the high prevalence of COVID-19 infection in the US, where an alarmingly large cross section of the population is overweight. Also, Delfraissy is of the opinion, that the mortality rate was only 2 per cent among severely affected young COVID-19 patients who were hospitalised, suggest reports. But the figure increased to 14 per cent in case of people with pre-existing illnesses and obesity, he believes.

OTHER RISK FACTORS

Whether or not obesity increases your risk of COVID-19 infection, is still a matter of debate, like many other aspects surrounding this virus. But experts all over the world are of the opinion that some diseases and conditions can increase your risk of the novel coronavirus. Science may or may not validate these schools of thought. But, as they say, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Let’s explore what implication COVID-19 has on each of these diseases.

Cardiac ailments

In a recent interview to TheHealthSite, Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, said, “About 40 per cent of people who are admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 infection and become serious, have some sort of a heart or cardiovascular problem.” Experts believe that people with pre-existing heart conditions are not only more likely to be infected with the novel coronavirus, but are also at the highest risk of experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. “This virus doesn’t only attack your lungs. It can affect your heart too. This is what makes stroke survivors and people living with heart diseases more susceptible to the infection from COVID-19,” he said.

Combat Plan: Apart from following the standard precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing, hand washing and wearing face mask, a person with a heart condition should avoid going to the hospital for regular check-up. Rely on teleconsultation instead. Also, stock up on your essential medicines for two months since the lockdown may hit the supply of these drugs.

Diabetes

High blood sugar levels bog down your immune cells. A compromised immune system makes it difficult for you to fight any infection, including COVID-19.

Combat Plan: Don’t skip your diabetes medicines and be extra careful about monitoring your blood sugar levels. Maintain a record of the readings if possible. Have your doctor’s phone number handy and stay connected to your diabetes care team.

HIV

Research is on about the impact of COVID-19 on people with this disease. Though there’s no science-backed link between the two, experts are of the opinion that a compromised immune system makes you more prone to the infection. Also, people with HIV are likely to experience worse symptoms and complications like respiratory failure, multi-organ failure and septic shock. Be extra careful if you have a very low count of the immune call CD4.

Combat plan: Presently, there is no vaccine for COVID-19. The only way to protect oneself from the virus is to avoid any possible direct or indirect contact with this coronavirus. Social distancing is recommended for everyone while other important measures include a healthy diet, good-quality sleep and stress alleviation. With a healthy lifestyle, the immune system becomes prepared to fight off an infection. Your timely medications for HIV as recommended by your doctor is also vital to keep the immunity strong.

Age

Evidences from across the world suggest that senior citizens are more vulnerable to COVID-19. So, the fatality rate of this infection has been the highest among the elderly population. Some studies also observe that people aged 60 and above are two times more likely to develop complications from this infection that their younger counterparts. A combination of factors like pre-existing conditions and low immune function increase their death risk from the novel coronavirus.

Combat plan: Dietary modifications like reduced consumption of sugar, fat, and processed foods may up the immunity of older people against any infection. They should include whole grains and lean proteins in their meals. Sleeping well, which becomes difficult as you age, is another lifestyle measure to keep your immune cells up and running amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Creating a bedtime routine will be a good idea. Consult a sleep expert if need be.