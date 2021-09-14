Do COVID-19 Vaccines Protect You Against Delta Variants? Here’s What CDC Has To Say

Taking to Twitter, the CDC posted: "New @CDCMMWR shows fully vaccinated people had >10x lower risk of hospitalization or death from #COVID19 compared with those not fully vaccinated. The best way to protect yourself & those around you is to #SleeveUp."

First detected in India, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the most contagious variant of all. Looking at the speed at which it is spreading globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed the strain as a 'variant of concern'. However, with the rollout of vaccines against the virus infection, experts have stated that coronavirus can only be averted with the help of the jabs. How relevant is the statement when it comes to the Delta variant? Can vaccines protect you from this deadly variant of COVID-19 as well? Let's look at what CDC has to say.

In a recent study, the Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the incidence of COVID-19 infection, severity and hospitalization is higher in unvaccinated individuals than those who have received the jabs. The researchers were quoted saying "Getting vaccinated protects against severe illness from COVID-19, including the Delta variant".

New @CDCMMWR shows fully vaccinated people had >10x lower risk of hospitalization or death from #COVID19 compared with those not fully vaccinated. The best way to protect yourself & those around you is to #SleeveUp. More: https://t.co/7GBRXOApe7. pic.twitter.com/Te4CyBJZsy CDC (@CDCgov) September 10, 2021

According to the data collected by the experts, the weekly rate of infection in people getting infected by the Delta COVID-19 variant and further severity decreased by 11.1% in those who are vaccinated than those who are not vaccinated. The above tweet also shows that fully vaccinated people are 5 times less likely to get infected by the COVID-19 virus and over 10 times less likely to suffer from the severe symptoms of the infection.