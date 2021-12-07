Does Convalescent Plasma Therapy Help Covid Patients? WHO Advises Against The Use Of Blood Plasma Treatment

Does Convalescent Plasma Therapy Help Covid Patients? WHO Advises Against Its Use

Once believed to be an effective treatment for patients suffering from COVID-19, convalescent plasma therapy gets a red flag from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The microscopic villain, Covid-19 has upended lives and economies over the past two years. The SARS-CoV-2 virus took the lives of millions of people across the world, and it was declared a pandemic pretty soon. Ever since the emergence of the deadly virus, scientists have been trying to look for treatment options that could help reduce or eradicate the disease from the face of the earth. Early on, one of the treatments believed to be one of the best by scientists was 'convalescent plasma therapy.'

The method of using the blood of people who have recovered from disease to heal others is known as convalescent plasma therapy. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States have awarded emergency approval for convalescent plasma therapy with high antibody levels to treat Covid-19 in 2020. It was supposed to be used for those who were unwell with Covid-19 and had an underlying health problem.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy No Good For COVID Treatment

Earlier this year, the use of convalescent plasma was removed from the ICMR's recommended guidelines for Covid-19. Despite the fact that an ICMR trial of 400 patients last year, known as the PLACID trial, found no significant benefit from plasma therapy. ICMR dropped the plasma therapy without citing any significant benefit for COVID-19 treatment. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) also has issued a statement that convalescent plasma therapy shows no improvement in survival and other important measures and is not recommended for patients infected with COVID-19.

Despite its original promise, recent research reveals that it does not increase survival or reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, and it is costly and time-consuming to administer, according to a WHO Guideline Development Group of international specialists writing in The BMJ.

Except in the context of a randomised controlled experiment, the WHO strongly advises against using convalescent plasma in patients with non-severe disease and in patients with severe and critical illnesses (RCT). The guidelines are based on data from 16 trials, including 16,236 individuals with non-severe, severe, or critical Covid infection.

Despite the fact that convalescent plasma should not be administered routinely in any patient, regardless of how seriously ill they are, the panel agreed that there was enough uncertainty in patients with severe and critical illnesses to merit more RCTs.

You may like to read

Other WHO Recommendations For COVID Treatment

The new guidance supplements previous recommendations for the use of interleukin-6 receptor blockers and systemic corticosteroids in patients with severe or critical Covid-19, as well as conditional recommendations for the use of neutralising monoclonal antibodies in selected patients and against the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine in all patients with Covid-19, regardless of disease severity.

Plasma, a pale yellow liquid in the blood that is high in antibodies, is transfused from persons who have recovered from Covid-19 into patients with leukaemia, lymphoma, or other blood malignancies who are hospitalised with the virus. The goal is to boost their disease-fighting capabilities. Early delivery of convalescent plasma does not reduce disease development in a high-risk group of Covid-19 patients, according to a study led by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) published in August.