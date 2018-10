This week a video footage has gone viral on social media where a doctor in India is shown pulling a 15-cm-long live worm from a man’s eye. This video footage can actually leave you shocked. This bizarre case was reported in Karnataka, India. According to doctor Srikanth Shetty from Kundapur’s New Medical Centre, a 60-year-old unnamed patient had come to him complaining about itchiness and pain in the eye. He had a slithering worm moving around in the white part of his eye. However, the doctors revealed that to save his eyesight the patient had to be immediately operated. Currently, the man is recovering.

This worm is known as Wuchereria Bancrofti and it is a human parasite which is considered to be the primary cause of lymphatic filariasis. These filarial worms are believed to be spread by a mosquito bite.

The mosquitoes biting inside the eyes is not common and the doctors have revealed that this is one of the rarest cases. The larvae of the mosquito getting into the bloodstream and growing inside the human body are very rare.

According to the Asia One report, in 2012 a similar medical nightmare was last reported when a 75-year-old Indian man had a 13-cm worm pulled out of his eye after complaining of persistent eye pain and twitching. But at that time it was not determined what type of worm it was.

One of the Mumbai’s largest medical facilities, doctors at JJ Hospital, said at the time that they had encountered only one such instance in the past 20 years. But the worm was only 2 to 3 cm long.

According to the experts, parasitic roundworms are most commonly transmitted through mosquito bites. Basically, when a mosquito’s eggs are released and get deposited into the bloodstream. In this case, the mosquitoes could have hatched eggs in the eye of the patient.

It may lead to a condition known as elephantiasis, marked by swelling in the limbs, breasts or genitals and can infect the lymphatic system if left untreated.