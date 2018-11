Social isolation can take a toll on your physical and mental well-being. Along with that, it can cause death as well. According to a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, social isolation can be promising if these studies show interventions are useful, as they could be simple and can affect factors like social isolation which is also tied to hypertension, inflammation, physical inactivity, smoking, and other health problems.

Reportedly, the investigators weighted standard components of social isolation like marital status, the frequency of religious service attendance and club meetings/group activities, and a number of close friends/relatives–giving a score of 0 or on each factor for a total isolation scale. Someone who was married, frequently attended club meetings and, and had close friends and was given an isolation score of 0. Someone with nothing of those would have a score of 4.

Reportedly, a statistically significant, positive dose-response relationship was found between social isolation and all-cause mortality risk over the 30-year follow-up period. However, connections were significantly stronger in the first 15 years of follow up.

Reportedly, social isolation score was positively linked with heart disease (CVD) mortality in all subgroups. Each social isolation component was tied cause and CVD mortality, and all but one (having fewer close friends/relatives) were connected with cancer mortality. According to current findings, a composite measure of social isolation is a robust predictor of mortality risk among men, women, blacks, and whites. Reportedly, addressing social isolation is associated with this more holistic approach, they write, saying: lack of interpersonal connections seems particularly detrimental.

