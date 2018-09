Prostate problems can be annoying and embarrassing. They can hinder your quality of life and lower your productivity. You will find it difficult to urinate and you will experience excruciating pain. A prostate problem like prostatitis is an infection of the prostate gland which can happen to anyone. You may also suffer from prostate enlargement wherein your prostate gland enlarges but it does not become cancerous. Men above the age of 50 can experience it and they will find it difficult to urinate. Furthermore, you may also suffer from prostate cancer, which is commonly seen in men and it happens in the prostate gland. But, there is a risk of it spreading to the other body parts if there is no timely intervention. You will experience pain in the genital area and trouble while urinating. Here, are 3 tips to keep your prostate problems at bay.

You should drink more water: If you are suffering from prostatitis just stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water. This can increase your flow of urine and can eliminate the toxins out of your body. along with that it also flushes out prostatitis causing bacteria. You should do Kegel exercises: Yes, you have heard it right! doing Kegel exercises can be beneficial for you. It can help you to maintain a good prostate health. It will help you to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.moreover, it can also help you to deal with all your urination problems along with prostate enlargement and many more prostate issues. But, before opting for Kegel exercises you should make sure that your bladder is empty. This is how you can exercise. Lie down on the ground and tighten your pelvic muscles for 5 seconds and then relax! You can opt for a warm bath: To tackle prostate inflammation or prostate enlargement, one should go for a warm bath which is helpful. It can kill the bacterium that leads to prostate problems. So, what are you waiting for? Just try it now!