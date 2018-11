Who doesn’t want a shiny white, glittering set of teeth? They just not only make your smile and appearance even better but also help you in gaining social confidence. Not maintaining dental hygiene can be a cause of several health ailments as your mouth is the first opening from where your food enters the body. Here are a few tips that will help you keep your teeth stronger and brighter.

Brush them for long: Brushing teeth is an ordeal, blame it on waking up late and feeling lazy to pick up the brush and go for it almost every day. However, if you need a shiny set of 32, you got to make sure that you brush your teeth well and for the right duration. Brush up-down, left-right and reach the back of your teeth as well. You need to do this for at least 2 to 3 minutes and rinse them well. Also, in case you have yellowness in your teeth or a bad breath, brushing twice a day should become your habit.

Watch out what you eat: The foods that you consume play a major role in maintaining your dental health. If you are very fond of acidic drinks, sodas and alcohol, your teeth may suffer as these can cause tooth decay and gum disease, say dentists. Tobacco consumption does not only affect your heart and cause cancer, but it can also make your teeth suffer bad. You should also restrict your sugar consumption as bacteria in dental plague can turn sugar into acid, affecting your teeth severely.

Daily use of floss and a fluoridated toothpaste amp up teeth health: Your tooth enamel needs to be strong for a better teeth health. Fluoridated toothpaste plays an active role in hardening your enamel. Also, food residue in gaps of teeth can lead to tooth decay. Hence, a floss should be used on a daily basis to flush out food residue and other harmful substances from your teeth.

Meet a dentist even if all is well: While we tend to avoid a dentist till we have a major toothache or bleeding in gums. However, to ensure a healthy teeth health, regular medical check-up of your teeth and oral cleaning are vital. Also, do not use your teeth for opening bottle tops or cracking nuts as there could be a risk of your teeth getting chipped or broken.

Eat that is right for your teeth health: Apart from using a tongue cleaner to wash your tongue along with keeping up your teeth health, you should include teeth-friendly foods in your diet. Nuts, apples and cheese are known to serve your teeth best way.

Image Source: Shutterstock