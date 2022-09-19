live

'Do Not Touch The Foreigners,' Chinese Officials Warn As Country Confirms First Monkeypox Case

China Confirms First Monkeypox Case

Addressing the people he noted down five recommendations to control the spread of the monkeypox virus infection in the country. His first recommendation was - "Do not have skin-to-skin contact with foreigners."

"Do not touch the foreigners," The chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou, warned the citizens on Sunday after the country reported its first monkeypox infection case. Addressing the people he noted down five recommendations to control the spread of the monkeypox virus infection in the country. His first recommendation was - "Do not have skin-to-skin contact with foreigners." He also emphasised the importance of strengthening the monitoring and prevention of monkeypox and highlighted the risk of spreading the virus through international travel and close contact.

At a time when the world was slowly getting back to normalcy, news of the sudden spread of the monkeypox virus has left many countries baffled. The virus infection has already taken India, the United States and the United Kingdom, along with 100 other countries into its grip.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest developments from the health sector of India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES