Do Not Take Yoga As An Extra Work, Start Living Yoga: PM Modi

PM ModiI at the Yoga Day programme in Mysuru. (Image credit: @narendramodi)

Yoga is not just part of life, today it has become a way of life, PM Modi said stressing that Yoga need not be limited to a particular time and location.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground, Mysuru, on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "Yoga is not only for any individual, but for the entire humanity. Therefore, this time the theme of International Day of Yoga is - Yoga for humanity."

He noted that Yoga has come out of the households and has spread all over the world and this is a picture of spiritual realization, and that of natural and shared human consciousness, especially in the last two years of an unprecedented pandemic.

Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present on the occasion.

Mass Yoga demonstrations organised at 75 iconic locations

PM Modi mentioned that India is celebrating Yoga Day at a time when the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence, the Amrit Mahotsav. The widespread acceptance of Yoga Day, he said, is the acceptance of that Amrit spirit of India which gave energy to India's freedom struggle. That is the reason that Mass Yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country which have witnessed the glorious history of India and have been the centre of cultural energy, he stated.

Integrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with celebrations of 8th IDY, Mass Yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union Ministers, along with the Yoga Demonstration by the Prime Minister at Mysore.

Guardian Yoga Ring

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also informed about the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring'.

Guardian Yoga Ring is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses national boundaries. As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One earth'.

"These practices of yoga are giving wonderful inspiration for health, balance and cooperation," PM Modi said.

'We have to know yoga and we have to live yoga'

Yoga is not just part of life, today it has become a way of life, Modi said stressing that Yoga need not be limited to a particular time and location.

He added, "No matter how stressful we are, a few minutes of meditation relaxes us and increases our productivity. Therefore, we do not have to take yoga as an extra work. We also have to know yoga and we also have to live yoga. We also have to achieve yoga, we also have to adopt yoga. When we start living yoga, Yoga Day will become a medium for us not to do yoga, but to celebrate our health, happiness and peace."

The Prime Minister noted that we need to realize the infinite possibilities associated with yoga as well as appreciated that youth today are coming in large numbers with new ideas in the field of yoga. He made mention of the Startup Yoga Challenge by the Ayush Ministry and congratulated the winners of 2021 winners of 'Prime Minister's Awards for outstanding contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga'.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) has been celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity", which portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during Covid Pandemic.