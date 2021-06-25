COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered to everyone who is above the age of 18 worldwide. The vaccines which are available in the market right now are said to cause mild-to-moderate side effects post-vaccination. One of the most common symptoms post-COVID vaccination is pain and body ache. But, should you take painkillers to reduce down the pain? No. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that taking painkillers before a Covid-19 shot to prevent potential side effects is not advised, as it may impact the vaccines’ efficacy. Then? What should one do if he/she is suffering from fever, body ache, and pain after getting jabbed? The WHO says — one can take “paracetamol or other painkillers” to control side effects such as pain, fever, headache, or muscle aches post vaccination but not before getting the vaccine shot. Also Read - Is it safe to take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what experts say

‘Taking Painkillers Is Not Recommended’

The WHO said this after several fake posts on social media orchestrated the need for taking antihistamines and other painkillers available over the counter, before getting the Covid shots to help relieve the potential side effects of the vaccine. “Taking painkillers such as paracetamol before receiving the Covid-19 vaccine to prevent side effects is not recommended,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying. “This is because it is not known how painkillers may affect how well the vaccine works.” “However, you may take paracetamol or other painkillers if you do develop side effects such as pain, fever, headache, or muscle aches after vaccination.” Also Read - Using cannabis as painkiller can lead to withdrawal symptoms. Try these herbs instead

Painkillers May Limit Vaccine’s Efficacy, Says WHO

The common side effects of the vaccine, such as arm soreness, headaches, or tiredness, are minor in most cases, the WHO added. But while antihistamines can mitigate certain allergic reactions, they are not designed to prevent them. Experts have advised against taking vaccines unless one develops side effects. But, "if you're already on any medication at all, you should check with your local doctor, as some people may be advised to keep taking antihistamines for rashes and other allergic reactions," Professor Luke O'Neill, Chair of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin, was quoted as saying. "But there's no reason to start taking painkillers ahead of the vaccine, just in case they might limit vaccine efficacy," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)