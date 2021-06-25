COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered to everyone who is above the age of 18 worldwide. The vaccines which are available in the market right now are said to cause mild-to-moderate side effects post-vaccination. One of the most common symptoms post-COVID vaccination is pain and body ache. But should you take painkillers to reduce down the pain? No. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that taking painkillers before a Covid-19 shot to prevent potential side effects is not advised as it may impact the vaccines' efficacy. Then? What should one do if he/she is suffering from fever body ache