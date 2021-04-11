Amid a sudden spike in the number of active coronavirus cases in India, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, New Delhi, seems grim with the city recording 10,732 cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, the highest ever since the pandemic began. Terming this “very serious”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he has issued a stark warning — do not step out of homes unless it is urgent. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “The fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous wave. The government is closely monitoring the situation.” Also Read - Why Are India’s COVID-19 Cases Flaring Up So Sharply - Experts Explain

This comes amid a huge surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. According to the officials’ reports — In just a few weeks, Delhi has gone from near normalcy — with less than 100 cases reported on a single day on February 16, to an exploding pandemic, a grim reminder that the virus is continuing to extract its toll. Also Read - Amid Covid-19 surge in Delhi, 20 doctors test Covid positive at AIIMS

Kejriwal said the current fourth wave of the pandemic in the city is “very dangerous” and is spreading at such a rapid rate that it has left many people baffled. “Cases have escalated in a big way in the last 10-15 days. And, in the past 24 hours, the city has recorded 10,732 cases. The situation is very serious.” Also Read - Scientists report more infections in kids during the '2nd wave' of Covid

Highest Spike In Delhi Since The Outbreak Of COVID-19

The government stated that this is the highest single-day spike in Delhi since the outbreak of coronavirus. The previous highest ever single-day spike in Delhi — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11, 2020. That day, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

The chief minister said that his government does not want to impose lockdown in Delhi but such a situation may arise if there is a rush to the hospitals and beds are unavailable for serious patients.

Any Probability Of Lockdown In Delhi?

Earlier, Kejriwal had dismissed the lockdown theory saying — “Lockdown is not an option. However, we will be putting some restrictions in place to contain the spread of the virus. The Delhi government will issue some new restrictions in the coming few days.”

But, after the sudden surge in the cases, Kejriwal said, “We need your cooperation. If your cooperation is received and the situation of hospitals is under control, there will be no need to impose a lockdown in Delhi. But, if beds in the hospitals fell short and are unavailable, then lockdown may have to be imposed,” he said. He further said lockdown should be imposed by any government only when its hospital system has collapsed. He further added, “I am not in favor of lockdown. I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with COVID-19. It should be imposed if the hospital system collapses.”

Remain In Home Isolation If Infected With COVID

Arvind Kejriwal, however, asked people to remain in home isolation if infected with the virus instead of rushing to hospitals, saying the most important thing is that hospital beds are kept vacant for serious patients.

He said that there was a peculiar contradiction that despite vaccine availability in the country, coronavirus was spreading fast. “As per data available with me, 65 per cent COVID-19 patients are below 45 years. How will coronavirus stop when 65 per cent of affected are below 45 years for whom there is no vaccination,” he said.

Government Is Ready To Vaccinate People Door-To-Door

Kejriwal also said that in a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2-3 chief ministers requested restrictions on vaccination to be lifted. “Our government is ready to vaccinate people door to door. The time is to launch vaccination at a war footing lifting restrictions of age and setting up vaccination centres.”

He said that experts say that despite receiving vaccines, people may get infected with COVID-19 but they will not be seriously ill. So, people need to wear masks and observe all the precautions even after getting vaccinated, he said.

Kejriwal asked all political parties to work together to fight coronavirus spread, saying it was not time to do politics and point fingers. He also appealed the religious and social organizations and NGOs to contribute to the fight against the virus and check its spread.