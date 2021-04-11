Amid a sudden spike in the number of active coronavirus cases in India the COVID-19 situation in the national capital New Delhi seems grim with the city recording 10732 cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours the highest ever since the pandemic began. Terming this very serious” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he has issued a stark warning -- do not step out of homes unless it is urgent. Addressing a press conference Kejriwal said “The fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous wave. The government is closely monitoring the situation.” This comes amid a