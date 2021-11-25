Do Not Lower Your Guards: 50 Fully Vaccinated Medical Students In Karnataka Test COVID Positive

Are you also fully vaccinated against COVID-19? you are still not safe! Almost 50 medical students in Karnataka tested positive for COVID-19.

At a time when speculations about a possible third wave looms large in India, as many as 50 fully vaccinated studying at a medical college in Dharwad district of Karnataka have tested positive for the deadly virus infection.

Speaking to the media, health department officials said that all the students are pursuing their MBBS course at the SDM Medical College. About 40 of them had attended a get-together party organised on the premises of the college a few days ago. All the students had taken two doses of vaccination and are showing no symptoms of Covid-19. The authorities have shared an update about the students saying that all of them are quarantined in their hostel rooms and being monitored.

Do Not Lower Your Guards!

District Health Officer Dr. Yashvanth Madanikar has visited the hostel to take a hold of the worsening situation in the area. Apart from these 50 students, all other students of the hostel have also been subjected to Covid tests. According to the reports, the authorities are getting the whole campus sanitised and an entire premise has been sealed down.

This comes days after the state government and health departments cautioned people to show leniency in following the COVID protocols as experts say even vaccines are now not the only tools to stay safe from this deadly virus infection.

(With inputs from Agencies)