Amid a sharp surge in the active COVID-19 cases in the country the Centre on Saturday advised states and UTs reporting an increase in coronavirus cases to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour by dealing firmly with violations and ensure effective surveillance in case of potential super spreading events so as not to squander last year's gains. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level review meeting with chief secretaries of states and UTs of Maharashtra Punjab Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh West Bengal Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir. These states and UTs have been reporting a high COVID-19 active caseload or an increasing trend in new