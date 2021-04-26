If you’re feeling exhausted and extremely tired get yourself tested for COVID-19. According to medical experts diarrhoea red eyes rashes and fatigue are new symptoms of COVID-19. Doctors in India have come across many cases where the coronavirus positive patients experienced extreme fatigue with a sudden drop in platelet count followed by fever and breathlessness. If ignored these initial symptoms could prove to be fatal experts have warned. Prof Santosh Kumar respiratory medicine department King George's Medical University (KGMU) Lucknow explained that every viral infection causes drop in platelet count. Therefore he cautioned people not to ignore fatigue and exhaustion