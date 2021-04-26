If you’re feeling exhausted and extremely tired, get yourself tested for COVID-19. According to medical experts, diarrhoea, red eyes, rashes and fatigue are new symptoms of COVID-19. Doctors in India have come across many cases where the coronavirus positive patients experienced extreme fatigue with a sudden drop in platelet count followed by fever and breathlessness. If ignored, these initial symptoms could prove to be fatal, experts have warned. Also Read - Triple Mutant COVID-19 Strain Found In West Bengal: How Bad Is It? Everything You Need To Know

Prof Santosh Kumar, respiratory medicine department, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, explained that every viral infection causes drop in platelet count. Therefore, he cautioned people not to ignore fatigue and exhaustion and get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Dr Vikram Singh, faculty at department of medicine in Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow also suggested that one must get tested for Covid-19 if one feels exhausted and extremely tired at this time of the pandemic. "Extreme fatigue and malaise are among the symptoms of viral fever. And since, Covid is also a type of viral people can experience both the symptoms with fever in Covid also," IANS quoted him as saying.

According to Dr Singh, a normal person platelet count ranges between 1.5 lakh to 4.5 lakh per litre of blood. In some cases, the doctors noticed the platelet count of COVID-19 patient dropped to 75,000 to 85,000 per litre and this low platelet count is sometime mistaken as dengue or other diseases. The medical experts also highlighted cases where the patients did not consult a doctor, despite experiencing extreme fatigue, which led to a drastic drop in platelet count. When the condition worsened, the patients developed breathing problems and died without oxygen support.

New symptoms of COVID-19 to watch out for

Some experts have suggested that the double and triple mutant variants of the COVID-19 virus found in India are undetectable by RT-PCR test due to certain changes in the genetic structure. This is thought to be a reason why many people are getting negative RT-PCR reports despite of having the coronavirus symptoms. These new variants are also thought to cause new symptoms.

Sore throat, body ache, fever, loss of smell and taste are considered as usual COVID-19 symptoms. Dr Chandra, Consultant Physician, Helvetia Medical Centre in Delhi, said that apart from these usual symptoms, people infected with the COVID-19 mutant strains are also experiencing a host of new symptoms. These include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, rashes, conjunctivitis, confusion state, brain fog, bluish discolouration of fingers & toes, bleeding through nose & throat, he told ANI news agency.

If you experience any of the above symptoms and get a COVID-19 test at the earliest and isolate yourself.

