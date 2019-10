Nurse a glass for the entire evening and you will be able to enjoy all the festivities without complaining about a hangover and related problems. © Shutterstock

Every Autumn brings with it an air of festivity. Diwali, the festival of lights, is just a day long affair. But a sense of celebration and joy pervades the air for almost a month before the actual day. This is the time to visit people, give gifts and generally spread happiness around. But it is also the time when pollution levels peak and many people complain of health problems. Though you can put the blame for some of this on the changing of season from hot to cold, not all health problems are weather related. Some of it is very Diwali-specific and you need to be aware of how to take care of yourself this festive season.

Here, we have compiled a list of dos and don’ts that you need to take into consideration if you want to enjoy a healthy and safe Diwali.

THINGS TO DO THIS DIWALI

For a safe Diwali, keep in mind a few things that you must do without fail. This will help you enjoy a safe and healthy Diwali.

Drink water

Drink a lot of water to avoid dehydration. It is easy to get carried away with the celebrations and forget this important fact. But you must ensure that you stay hydrated at all times.

Sleep

Sleep is important. Make sure you get your 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Late-night parties are fine, but rest is also important to recharge yourself for the activities planned for the next day. You can take time out for an afternoon nap if you are not getting the required amount of sleep at night-time.

Eat healthy

This is also the time when sweets are served around the clock and fried foods are the usual fare. Nibble on it if you are served this while visiting friends and relatives. Watch your sugar intake if you are a diabetic. Be sure to eat a healthy and well-balanced meal at home always. Eat before going out. Make your own sweets and snacks. This will help to some extent.

Stick to your exercise regime

Just because it is festival time doesn’t mean that you get to give yourself a break from your gym time. On the contrary, it is all the more important that you don’t miss your exercise routine around this time. All the unhealthy foods and partying can take a toll on your health and exercise is a great way of keeping in shape.

Wear masks when going out

This advice is not just for people with respiratory diseases but for everyone. Pollution levels are at an all time high around this time because of bursting of crackers. The air is filled with poisonous particles that enter your body when you inhale. A mask will offer protection and bring down your risk of developing any health condition because of this.

THINGS THAT YOU MUST NOT DO

There are certain things that you must avoid during this time. Diwali means a lot of parties and with it comes late nights, unhealthy foods and, of course, alcohol. Try to limit your alcohol intake. Nurse a glass for the entire evening and you will be able to enjoy all the festivities without complaining about a hangover and related problems. Let us see what you must avoid during Diwali to be healthy. You also don’t have to eat everything that is served to you. Pick at your food when you visit others and eat healthy at home. This will save you from indigestion and stomach issues. Avoid going to areas with a high level of pollution like market places and congested places. And, don’t wear synthetic clothes. Diwali is incomplete without the bursting of crackers. But this is also playing with fire and, if you are wearing synthetic clothes, even a small burn can become major issue.