Disease X Will Be 20 Times Deadlier Than COVID-19: WHO Warns Countries of Potential Pandemic

Beware! Disease X could be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19 pandemic - WHO has issued a fresh warning.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus has sounded an alarm bell for countries across the globe about a possible new threat, Disease X, which it believes could prove to be 20 times deadlier than the COVID-19 virus pandemic that struck the world in 2019. Addressing the press, Tedros said that he hoped countries would reach a pandemic agreement by May to address this common enemy. "Disease X" represents a theoretical yet unidentified virus that scientists warn could be 20 times more lethal than COVID-19," said the WHO director.

"There are things that are unknown that may happen, and anything happening is a matter of when, not if, so we need to have a placeholder for that, for the diseases we don't know," Ghebreyesus said. He further added, "We lost many people [during COVID] because we couldn't manage them," Ghebreyesus said at the global confab. "They could have been saved, but there was no space. There was not enough oxygen. So how can you have a system that can expand when the need comes?"

The concept of Disease X refers to the possibility of a future and unknown pathogen that could cause a severe global outbreak just like what we faced back in 2019, when SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 started spreading from China's Wuhan city. As per experts, with the COVID-causing virus still wreaking havoc on communities worldwide, the anticipation of another potentially devastating pandemic is raising serious concerns across the globe.

Talking about the preventive measures that countries can take right now to stop such a mysterious virus from causing another pandemic, the WHO director emphasized the importance of international collaboration. The pandemic treaty proposed by the WHO aims to strengthen the international response, ensuring timely sharing of information, access to vaccines and treatments, and increased transparency in the event of an outbreak.

"Tackling Disease X efficiently necessitates countries to focus on monitoring and early detection systems for diseases. This includes empowering laboratory capabilities, refining data accessibility and processing, and supporting research for the invention of diagnostic tools, treatments, and vaccines. It is vitally important that we prepare ourselves with the necessary resources to identify and halt diseases before they take the form of a pandemic."

