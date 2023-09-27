Disease X: The Next Big Pandemic? Experts Warn of Virus That Could Kill Over 50 Million People

The world is facing two major pandemic threats: COVID-19 and Disease X. Know more about the new threat below.

A new virus to attack the world is already on its way, and experts have warned that it could be 20 times deadlier than SARS-CoV2 causing COVID-19. In an interview with Daily Mail, Kate Bingham, who served as the chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce from May to December 2020, said the new virus could have a similar impact to the devastating Spanish Flu of 1919-1920. According to The World Health Organisation (WHO), Disease X could be a new agent - a virus, a bacterium, or a fungus - without any known treatments.

Expressing her concern, Ms Bingham said, "Let me put it this way: the 1918-19 flu pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, twice as many as were killed in World War I. Today, we could expect a similar death toll from one of the many viruses that already exist."

Disease X: A New Pandemic?

The warning about the Disease X pandemic comes at a time when the world is on high alert for a new wave of COVID-19 infections, as the highly transmissible BA.2.86 variant continues to spread rapidly in the United States and Britain. This variant is more dangerous than all other parent variants of COVID-19 due to its high number of mutations in the spike protein, and healthcare workers are already concerned about the rising threat. So what is this new threat about Disease X? Are we headed towards another pandemic? Let's check the facts and know it all.

"Brace for the worst. Disease X, a new pandemic is on its way to challenge mankind. The upcoming pandemic could kill over 50 million people if it is not detected and contained early," top virologists have warned.

What is Disease X? Disease X is a hypothetical, unknown pathogen that could cause a future epidemic. Experts have warned that the virus could be caused by a variety of different pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi. There is no known vaccine or treatment for Disease X, which makes it even more dangerous. If the virus does emerge, it could cause a global pandemic that would have a devastating impact on human health and the global economy.

Numerous pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi, have been implicated as potential causes of Disease X, according to experts. The virus can be a new pathogen or it might be a previously recognized pathogen that has changed and grown more hazardous.

Disease X: What Is WHO Doing To Prepare For Another Pandemic?

For Disease X, the WHO is creating a worldwide response strategy. The strategy calls for early virus detection, containment, and vaccine and therapy development. The WHO is also making an effort to increase public awareness about illness X and to persuade nations to fund infectious illness R&D.

