Digital Health Can Help Ensure Accessibility Of Health Service Delivery: Mandaviya

The Union Health Minister delivered the opening remarks for "Unlocking the Power of Digital Health" and "Closing Vaccines Gap" sessions at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

The Union Health Minister delivered the opening remarks for "Unlocking the Power of Digital Health" and "Closing Vaccines Gap" sessions at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

The government of India has been promoting the digitalization of healthcare and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was launched with this in mind. Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya spoke at length at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on this subject. Under the, 'Ayushman Bharat (Long Live India) Digital Mission', India has embarked on digital transformation of healthcare in India. In an address at the World Economic Forum, he reiterated India's commitment to build the Digital Health System and close the vaccine gap.

Ensuring Equitable Healthcare For All

At the annual meeting, Mandaviya said that digital health is a great way to equalize and enable the support of the Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals. This will also guarantee affordability and accessibility of the delivery of health services. He also emphasized that the above steps will help strengthen Equitable Vaccine Manufacturing collaborative (EVMC).

Digitalization Of Healthcare In India

The Health Minister also went on to say that with the prime focus on moving from siloed to an ecosystem approach for digital health, India is creating a national framework for digital health in India. In addition to that he stated that the aim is to create a longitudinal Electronic Health Record for the Indian population. More than 220 million Unique Health IDs have already been issued and in addition to that, health facilities and provider registries have also begun.

The focus is to create a resilient, reliable and accessible healthcare service delivery supported by technology. This service should be accessible till the last mile. The CO-WIN platform has also been made accessible to the world as part of the aim for global public good. India is also expecting to close the vaccine gap in Africa.

