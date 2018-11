With age, low libido could be dampening your sexual life. While there can be a lot of factors that are responsible for it – obesity, nutrient deficiencies and eating the wrong foods can also increase the odds. Some men might turn to the blue pill for help. However, there are certain natural remedies that can also help. Here are foods that can help to improve libido:

High fiber foods: Foods rich in fibre like nuts, seeds, fruit, and vegetables boosts hormone secretions (testosterone) and detoxification which can improve libido. Testosterone can help take care of the libido issue whereas a clan gut makes sure that your hormones are secreted perfectly by the body.

Foods high in vitamin E: A diet rich in vitamin E, such as wheat germ and green leafy vegetables, will help improve blood flow and circulation in the genital areas, this helps men to get better erections and fight performance anxiety and erectile dysfunction too.

Foods high in zinc: Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, beef, lamb and spinach are good sources of zinc that help improve testosterone levels, so try these foods if you find yourself unable to get better in bed.

Avoid these foods

Refined vegetable oils: These increase inflammation and can worsen underlying causes of impotence. If your diet was mainly cooked in refined oil, change it asap the damage might have already been done.

Trans fats: Hydrogenated fats found in fried, fast or packaged foods increase inflammation. This inflammation can affect the underlying causes of impotence and decrease one’s libido. They can also lead to plaque deposition in the arteries that hamper blood circulation and make it difficult for a man to get an erection.

Too much caffeine: Overindulgence in caffeine can affect sexual performance, like this is a nobrainer.

Too much alcohol: Too much alcohol can cause fatigue, increase anxiety or depression and interfere with hormonal balance.

